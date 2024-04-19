Capricorn Corner achieves landmark green building certification

Capricorn Group’s Capricorn Corner in Klein Windhoek has obtained the EDGE Advanced green building certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This achievement signifies the first operational building in Namibia to be internationally recognized for its environmental sustainability. It was awarded EDGE certification by the Green Business Building Certification Inc. (GBCI).

Notably, this accomplishment aligns with the upcoming World Earth Day, underscoring Capricorn Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

EDGE, an initiative of the IFC, is a global platform, standard, and certification system designed for over 170 countries. It offers a measurable solution to advocate for green building practices, empowering professionals to determine cost-effective ways to construct environmentally friendly structures based on local climate, building type, and occupant behavior.

Capricorn Corner’s design prioritizes future-proofing, environmental sustainability, and safety to cater to the needs of both current and future employees. The project enlisted Windhoek Consulting Engineers for assistance in the green building certification process, while Solid Green Consulting handled the auditing process. Consequently, Capricorn Corner achieved post-construction EDGE Advanced Certification with impressive results: 100% energy savings, 36% water savings, and a 46% reduction in embodied carbon in materials.

Janus van der Merwe, Director of Mechanical, Fire & Green Buildings at Windhoek Consulting Engineers, emphasized that this certification reflects an exceptional level of environmental performance and solidifies Capricorn Group’s dedication to supporting green building developments, setting a significant precedent for Namibia.

Lenore Cairncross, Green Building Lead for IFC in Africa, commended Capricorn Group for setting the standard in resource-efficient business projects, which not only benefits the local economy but also minimizes operational carbon impacts.

Capricorn Corner, situated at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Hofmeyer Street in Klein Windhoek, opened its doors in November 2021 amid the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the prevailing crisis, Capricorn Group’s investment in the project injected N$110 million into the economy, securing 250 jobs for 16 months.

Johan Maass, Capricorn Group’s Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the commercial benefits of building green, including reduced operational costs and enhanced asset values, reinforcing Capricorn Corner’s position as a sound business location.

Ruan Bestbier, Capricorn Group Head of Sustainability, emphasized that achieving the EDGE Advanced certification aligns with the group’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices, promoting sustainable development in Namibia, and delivering social and economic benefits to the communities.

Capricorn Corner, constructed with a local touch, reflects Capricorn Group’s longstanding presence in Namibia, supporting local businesses and job creation during a challenging period. For more information, visit www.capricorn.com.na.