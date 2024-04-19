Mopane exploration campaign yields promising results – NAMCOR

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), alongside partners Galp Energia and Custos Energy, on Monday announced the successful completion of the initial phase of the Mopane exploration campaign, marking a significant milestone in the local oil and gas sector.

According to a statement from Namcor, the Mopane-1X well testing operations revealed substantial oil columns containing light oil in high-quality reservoir sands at two different levels: AVO-1 and AVO-2.

This achievement was followed by further promising findings at the Mopane-2X well location in March, uncovering significant light oil columns across exploration and appraisal targets, including AVO-3, AVO-1, and a deeper target. Notably, the confirmation of AVO-1’s lateral extension reinforces its potential commercial significance, the corporation added.

The log measures of the reservoirs showcase favorable porosities, high pressures, and high permeabilities in extensive hydrocarbon columns. Fluid samples reveal very low oil viscosity and minimal concentrations of CO2 and no H2S, indicating the quality of the resource. During the well test, flows reached the maximum allowed limits of approximately 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (14 kboe/d), positioning Mopane as a potentially significant commercial discovery.

Preliminary estimates suggest hydrocarbon figures of 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent or higher within the Mopane complex alone before further exploration and appraisal wells are drilled.

Meanwhile, Namcor said all data acquired during the current Mopane drilling campaign will undergo comprehensive analysis and integration into an updated reservoir model. This model will inform Galp’s near-term drilling plan, facilitating continued exploration, appraisal, and development of the broader Mopane complex.