Transfusion Services urges potential donors to contribute blood This Saturday

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) is rallying potential donors to participate in a blood donation clinic set for this Saturday, April 20th, at the Channel Life Blood Donation Centre on Post Street Mall. The event will run from 08:00 to 14:00.

Salmi Shigwedha, Marketing Officer at NamBTS, issued a fervent call to all eligible and healthy individuals to step forward and donate blood, emphasizing its critical role in saving lives. “We are offering free transport for blood donors, and interested participants can arrange this service by contacting me at 081 129 2944,” she stated. Shigwedha outlined the eligibility criteria for blood donors, which include being between the ages of 16 to 65, weighing over 50kg, maintaining good health, leading a safe lifestyle, and having a commitment to helping others.

Highlighting the wide-ranging applications of blood products, Shigwedha emphasized that these resources are crucial not only for trauma and emergency cases but also for various medical conditions. “Mothers facing pregnancy and birth complications, premature infants, burn victims, cancer patients, individuals with chronic illnesses, surgery patients, and those with renal, cardiac, liver, and blood disorders all rely on blood products,” she stressed.

Shigwedha advised prospective donors to have a substantial meal 3 to 4 hours before donating blood, stay hydrated with plenty of water or juice before, during, and after donation, and avoid strenuous exercise post-donation. “Your contribution to blood donation is deeply valued and has the potential to save lives,” she concluded.