Government concerned over Middle East developments

In light of recent events in the Middle East, Namibia is closely monitoring the situation with growing apprehension, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperations Dr. Peya Mushelenga said in a statement this week.

The unfolding developments pose a significant risk of escalating into a broader conflict, not only within the region but potentially impacting global stability, he noted.

Mushelenga said the government is calling for utmost restraint from all parties involved, emphasizing the need to avoid exacerbating the already fragile conditions in the region. The cycle of attacks, counterattacks, and threats of reprisals only serves to undermine peace efforts, which all United Nations member states have committed to uphold upon joining the organization.

According to him, the stance of Namibia is rooted in its constitutional principles, which advocate for the peaceful resolution of international disputes. Consequently, Namibia urges the international community, particularly the United Nations, to actively pursue an impartial diplomatic resolution that can foster lasting peace and stability in the region.

As of now, Namibia has not received any reports of its nationals being present in Israel or the affected areas. However, Namibian citizens are advised to promptly notify the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation if they find themselves in an area deemed unsafe. Those who are already in safe locations are urged to exercise maximum caution to ensure their continued safety.

Meawhile Mushelenga said Namibia remains committed to closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and, as a responsible member of the international community, reiterates its call for calm and restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions.