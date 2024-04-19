Momentum Junior Golf Series set to tee off in Windhoek

Junior golf enthusiasts in Windhoek are gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Momentum Junior Golf Series, scheduled to kick off on 29 April.

Hosted at the prestigious Windhoek Golf & Country Club, this series of eight events promises to be a game-changer for young athletes, offering a platform to hone their skills and ignite their passion for the sport.

The Tournament’s Director, Damian da Silva, expressed excitement about the growth of junior golf with the introduction of the Momentum Junior Golf Series. “Witnessing the progress of young players and guiding them on their developmental journey is truly rewarding,” he remarked.

Momentum Metropolitan’s Head of Marketing highlighted the series’ significance as a developmental platform for junior athletes, emphasizing its role in providing opportunities for competition and growth. “Our commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of fair play and excellence is reflected in our support for this series,” she noted.

Encouraging aspiring golfers to seize the opportunity, she emphasized the invaluable experiences and opportunities the series offers.

The series will feature a consistent schedule of events throughout the year, catering to participants of all skill levels. With various divisions and age groups, the series ensures fair and competitive play for all involved.

“Participants can look forward to developmental opportunities, recognition, awards, and a fun-filled experience throughout the series, culminating in prize-giving ceremonies after each tournament and a grand finale to honor the series champion,” Momentum Metropolitan representatives added.

Interested participants are advised to contact Damian da Silva at 0817921059 or [email protected] for registration and further details. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in the tournament and receive timely updates.

As anticipation builds for the inaugural Momentum Junior Golf Series, young golfers across Windhoek are gearing up to showcase their talent and passion on the green.