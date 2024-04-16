Katuka Mentorship presents Growth vs Fixed mindset

By Ailly Hangula-Paulino, a mentor in the 2024 Katuka Mentorship programme.

On Monday, 15 April 2024, Katuka Mentorship held its second training session of the year, conducted by the Programme Director and Businesswoman, Desere Lundon-Muller themed Growth vs. Fixed Mindset.

A growth mindset is the belief that one’s qualities can be developed through effort, while a fixed mindset believes these qualities are innate and unchangeable.

In her address Desere explains that our brains are dynamic organs that can reshape and rewire themselves in response to various stimuli and activities. This is known as “Neuroplasticity”. This phenomenon enables the brain to adapt, learn, and change in response to experiences, or environmental factors.

The Importance of Self-Awareness in Personal Growth:

To start with, self-awareness is crucial for personal growth and development as it involves recognizing one’s emotions, strengths, weaknesses, values, and goals. It plays a vital role in shifting from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset by helping individuals pinpoint limiting beliefs and behaviours that hinder progress.

Embracing Humility and Vulnerability:

Equally, developing a growth mindset requires humility and vulnerability. Humility allows individuals to recognize their weaknesses and strive for improvement without ego, while vulnerability involves being open to challenges and learning experiences beyond one’s comfort zone.

Individual Journey To Growth:

Overall, the journey to developing a growth mindset is unique to each individual due to their distinct experiences, beliefs, and challenges. While mentorship can offer guidance, it is the individual’s responsibility to internalize and apply these lessons.

In her closing remarks, Desere expressed her appreciation for the dedication of all mentees and their mentors in pursuing personal growth during the training session. She emphasized the significance of keeping journals to track progress and encouraged participants to incorporate the training elements into both their professional and personal development endeavours.

This is what the mentees say about the training:

• It is okay to fail, keep trying – Aina.

• There is always room for growth, no matter how small the room is – Esther.

• Try once more, and try again – Helena.

• Every day is a learning curve – Fransiska

• Only you can change yourself – Letty

• If you have not learnt it yet. You just need to put in effort, your brain will grow – Anna

• Failure is part of success – Angeline.

• To always have a plan B to failure but not to completely give up.

• Transformative – Pioneer – Sprinted.

• Watch your thoughts, aim to improve – Martha.

• Any change you want, it starts with you – Adelheid.

• Anything is possible if you put your mind to it – Beatha.

• Believe you can achieve your goals. Always try to learn something. Leigh – Ann.

• Exercise your brain through reading, good sleep, exercising and learning new things – Maano.

• Having a growth mindset is the master key to being successful.

• It was not born. It was made.

• The more you practice, the better you become.