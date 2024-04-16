Rössing contributes N$750,000 over three years to service Erongo Police fleet

By Adolf Kaure.

Rössing Uranium donated N$750,000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) of the Erongo Region for the servicing and upkeep of police vehicles in the towns of Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Arandis.

In the previous two years, Rössing Uranium assisted NamPol with the same donation. The mine has solidified the agreement again for a three-year term starting this year, translating to an amount of N$250,000 per year until 2026.

Rössing Uranium’s General Manager for Asset Management and Projects, Edwin Tjiriange explained the importance of the funds to maintain the fleet of the Erongo Police vehicles.

“These funds will be utilised for maintenance, which includes the servicing, mechanical repairs and upkeep of eight NamPol vehicles from Arandis, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, as identified and selected by the Office of the Regional Commander,” he said.

Amid calls for police to attend to crime reports timeously, upholding this mandate is often cut short by the state of police vehicles which are often in a sorry state due to the daily use to keep communities safe.

Tjiriange emphasized the urgent need for the servicing of police vehicles, adding that police stations around the country are plagued by a shortage of vehicles. “While budgets to purchase new vehicles may not be available at the moment, it is our responsibility as a community and as a corporate to ensure that the vehicles we have are ready to come to the aid of our people,” said Tjiriange.

Erongo NamPol Regional Commander, Commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona expressed his gratitude for the donation and commended Rössing Uranium, saying the police is now in a better position to expedite its mandate.

“Police officers rely on the vehicles to respond promptly to emergency situations and to transport them safely to various locations. Thus, ensuring that these vehicles are in good working condition helps to minimise the risk of accidents or breakdowns that could compromise officer’s safety,” he said.

The Regional Commander added that Police vehicles remain essential for patrolling neighbourhoods, enforcing traffic laws, and responding to emergency calls. “Malfunctioning vehicles can hinder law enforcement operations and create delays in responding to emergencies.” “By keeping vehicles well maintained, Rössing will enable us to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement efforts,” said Kupembona.

Rössing Uranium General Manager for Asset Management and Projects, Edwin Tjiriange and Nampol Erongo Regional Commander, Commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona (middle) flanked by members from the two institutions at the handover. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)