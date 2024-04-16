Pewa steps into chair position on Bannerman Board

Owner and operator of the Etango uranium project, Bannerman Mining Resources Namibia, announced that one of Katutura’s best-known businesswomen, Twapewa Kadhikwa, is the company’s new chairperson of the board.

Fondly known as Pewa, she succeeds Mike Leech, the chairman of the last seven years. Leech remains on the board as a non-executive director.

With over 14 years in business, Pewa brings a wealth of knowledge in board affairs, corporate governance, and uranium mining to her new role. “I am honoured to step into the role of Chairperson and grateful for the opportunity to lead the board, she said Twapewa.

“As custodians of the resources we oversee, our duty is to be good stewards. My vision is for Bannerman to be a conscious and conscientious mining company, prioritizing governance, environmental sustainability, community development, and delivering value to stakeholders and shareholders,” she continued.

Leech commented, “the appointment of Twapewa Kadhikwa as Chairperson signifies a new chapter for Bannerman Mining Resources Namibia. Twapewa’s outstanding contribution to our company over the last seven years merits her elevation to Chairperson. Our business benefits from her outstanding qualities of entrepreneurism – most notably anticipation, innovation and resilience – which are perfectly balanced by her deep commitment to integrity and governance.”

Growing up in Gemeente, in the heart of Katutura, she built her extended business group from scratch to a formidable player in various industries and services.

“Bannerman is proud to have a person of Twapewa’s calibre as Chairperson leading the way, as Bannerman moves to construction of the Etango project. Bannerman knows the importance of great role models and understudy, two things that have been pivotal to Twapewa’s successful career and two things Bannerman endorses as they grow their team in this next phase,” the company stated.

Bannerman’s flagship Etango Project is one of the world’s largest advanced uranium assets. It has been strongly de-risked through extensive drilling, technical evaluation and operation of a process demonstration plant. Etango is now fully permitted with a mining licence and all requisite environmental approvals in place.