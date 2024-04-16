Beer brewer awarded by tax hawk as leading trade tax contributor

It is amazing that beer can generate so much tax but local brewer, Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) has just been awarded by the Namibian Revenue Agency as Overall Highest Trader Revenue Contribution for its sales in 2023.

The Breweries received the award as “Highest Contributor of Customs and Excise,” which relates to the revenue collected mainly on customs and excise duties and Value Added Tax (VAT) for the period January to December 2023. Of the company’s 58 brands, Windhoek Lager is the biggest export product by volume.

“NBL continues to remain a proudly Namibian business that continues to invest in the Namibian economy. This becomes even more evident by the amounts collected on behalf of central and local governments totalling N$876 million for the 12-month period July 2022 to June 2023,” the company stated.

Finance Director, Waldemar von Lieres said“as a good corporate citizen, NBL is fully tax compliant in line with Namibia’s laws and regulations. Through this gesture we are pleased with the acknowledgement that we continue to contribute meaningfully to the country’s business environment.”

The annual award was presented to NBL at the Revenue Agency’s 2024 Taxpayer/Trader Appreciation Day on 10th April in Windhoek.

Breweries Finance Director, Waldermar von Lieres (right) accepts their tax contribution awards from the Revenue Agency Commissionier, Sam Shivute (centre). On the left is Ralf Ruiters, Chief Executive of Manica and Chairman of the Walvis Bay Port Users Association.