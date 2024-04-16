Sanlam takes “Extra Rewards” to more Namibian communities

Longterm insurer, Sanlam, announced earlier this week that it is taking its successful rewards programme to more regions as a roadshow under the banner “Sanlam Extra Rewards.”

The company’s Chief Executive, Tertius Steers, confirmed their commitment to improve welfare in society through their robust Corporate Social Responsibility framework.

The roadshow will traverse key towns like Walvis Bay, Lüderitz, and Omuthiya, to educate and engage the public on the financial solutions provided by Sanlam, with emphasis on the better benefits of the rewards programme.

“This initiative represents a strategic relaunch of the Sanlam Extra Rewards programme, tailored specifically for Prestige Funeral Cover clients. Maintaining an up-to-date premium status allows clients access to a suite of additional benefits. These include flexible payment breaks, and a variety of vouchers for meals, stationery, school uniforms, groceries, and clothing. The programme also provides tele-doctor consultations, 24/7 health advice, emergency medical services, and discounted funeral services among other perks,” according to the company.

“Our commitment extends beyond financial solutions. We are actively engaging in areas critical to societal advancement including education and training, empowerment and entrepreneurship development, as well as health, welfare, sports development, and cultural initiatives,” said Steers.

Sanlam has supported over 60 students with more than N$5 million for education; annually allocated N$750,000 to sport development through the Sanlam Coastal Marathon; and bolstered over 30 MSM enterprises with more than N$7.5 million for entrepreneurial development.