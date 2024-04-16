Importance of PPPs emphasized as construction of Swakop’s Tama Estates project gets off the ground

By Adolf Kaure.

The Mayor of Swakopmund, HW Dina Namubes said that public private partnerships (PPPs) are crucial in helping address the growing demand of housing at the coastal town during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tama Estates housing development which took place last Friday in Swakopmund.

The Swakopmund Municipality has partnered with contractors Eddy Angula Trust, Block 9 and Mortgage Market for the construction of the Tama Estates, which will be made up of 87 units in Swakopmund’s Tamariskia township.

“Public private partnerships play a crucial role in fostering collaboration between government entities and private sector organizations to address various societal needs,” said Namubes.

According to the Namibian Statistics Agency, Swakopmund’s population grew from 44,725 inhabitants in 2011 to 75,921 in 2023.

“Over the years, the town of Swakopmund has seen an increase in investment opportunities in the mining, tourism, fishing and urban agriculture sectors just to name a few. As a result, our town attracts many visitors for leisure and investment opportunities.”

“Moreover, as our city continues to grow and evolve, the need for decent shelter has also increased,”she said.

The Mayor further emphasized the Swakopmund Municipality’s stance in the provision of housing for its residents.

“It is critical for us to address the increasing demand for quality housing. As the Swakopmund Municipal Council, we continue to prioritize housing delivery, as we are responsible for managing urban development.”

“Hence, this groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes not just the start of construction but also the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of countless individuals and families who will call this development their home.”

Swakopmund Mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)