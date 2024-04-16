Nedbank to host 4th Women in Media Conference, fostering collaboration across industries

Nedbank Namibia is set to host the fourth edition of the Women in Media Conference this Saturday at the Nedbank Campus in Windhoek.

The event aims to bring together women in the media industry to facilitate dialogue, networking, and collaboration, with a focus on advancing gender diversity and empowerment within the sector.

The conference serves as a platform for women in media to address pertinent issues, share experiences, and explore synergies between media houses and corporate entities in driving positive change.

Esteemed panelists from media organisations, academic institutions, and corporate entities will engage in panel discussions and interactive conversations covering a wide range of topics, including the portrayal of women in media, career advancement strategies, and leadership development.

Limba Mupetami, Event Organiser and Co-Founder of Women in Media emphasised the significance of providing a space for women to convene, empower each other, and strengthen the media landscape. Mupetami highlighted the conference’s role in bridging the gap between current and former journalists and women in the corporate sector, fostering collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Selma Kaulinge, Communications and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank Namibia expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting women in media and driving positive societal change. Kaulinge emphasized the importance of collaboration between media houses and corporations in promoting diversity and amplifying women’s voices in the media.

The event is open to individuals working in the media industry, including interns and students pursuing media-related qualifications.

Tickets can be purchased on the Nedbank PayToday app for N$50, with the deadline for ticket purchases set for Friday, 19 April.