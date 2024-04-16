Free valuation day by Strauss & Co offers Windhoek artists exclusive opportunity

Calling all artists and art enthusiasts! Strauss & Co, renowned as one of Africa’s premier art auction houses, is set to host a free valuation day in Windhoek on 29 April.

This event presents a unique chance for residents to have their artworks professionally assessed and valued by experts from the esteemed auction house.

The valuation day will take place at The Stellenbosch Wine Bar and Bistro, Tasting Room, located at Bougain Villas, 320 Sam Nujoma Drive, from 14:00 to 17:00.

Artists and collectors alike are invited to attend and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.

According to Strauss & Co, the valuation day caters to various needs, whether individuals are looking to insure their art collection, sell an artwork, or simply satisfy their curiosity about the value of their pieces. To have artworks valued, participants can submit them online through the Strauss & Co website at www.straussart.co.za, send an email to [email protected], or bring them directly to the valuation day.

Dr. Alastair Meredith, Senior Art Specialist at Strauss & Co, highlighted the diverse motivations behind seeking art appraisals. Some collectors seek accurate appraisals for insurance purposes, while others aim to achieve optimal prices by selling their artworks at auction. Additionally, individuals may simply be curious about the origins and value of their artworks, regardless of their intention to sell.

Meredith emphasized the significant presence of Namibian artists in Strauss & Co’s auctions in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Artists such as Adolph Jentsch, Axel Eriksson, Johannes Blatt, and John Muafangejo have garnered notable attention and achieved strong results in past auctions.

As part of their commitment to providing comprehensive services, Strauss & Co offers free and confidential valuations of artworks, both in-person and online, with no obligation to consign for sale.