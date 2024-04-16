Local Content Conference sets stage for sustainable energy sector growth

The Namibia Local Content Conference (NLCC) commenced with an opening address by Maggy Shino, the Petroleum Commissioner, setting the stage for sustainable energy sector growth.

The conference, themed “Empowering Namibia’s Energy Ambitions through Local Content,” underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth within its petroleum sector.

Shino emphasized the pivotal role of local content development in guiding the responsible exploitation of Namibia’s petroleum resources. She stressed that this endeavor is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental necessity to ensure that the benefits of the petroleum sector are equitably distributed among all Namibians.

As the regulatory authority overseeing petroleum resource development, the Petroleum Directorate is steadfast in its dedication to promoting local content participation. Initiatives aimed at building local capacity and expertise, coupled with fostering collaboration among stakeholders, are central to achieving this goal.

The NLCC serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to converge, exchange insights, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of local content development in Namibia’s energy sector. Ms. Shino urged attendees to seize this opportunity to explore innovative solutions and collaborative ventures that will propel the industry forward.

In her closing remarks, Shino expressed gratitude to the organizers for facilitating the NLCC and commended participants for their commitment to advancing local content development.

She called for collective efforts towards building a sustainable, inclusive energy sector that will benefit the country and its people.