Select Page

Local Content Conference sets stage for sustainable energy sector growth

Posted by | Apr 17, 2024 |

Local Content Conference sets stage for sustainable energy sector growth

The Namibia Local Content Conference (NLCC) commenced with an opening address by Maggy Shino, the Petroleum Commissioner, setting the stage for sustainable energy sector growth.

The conference, themed “Empowering Namibia’s Energy Ambitions through Local Content,” underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth within its petroleum sector.

Shino emphasized the pivotal role of local content development in guiding the responsible exploitation of Namibia’s petroleum resources. She stressed that this endeavor is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental necessity to ensure that the benefits of the petroleum sector are equitably distributed among all Namibians.

As the regulatory authority overseeing petroleum resource development, the Petroleum Directorate is steadfast in its dedication to promoting local content participation. Initiatives aimed at building local capacity and expertise, coupled with fostering collaboration among stakeholders, are central to achieving this goal.

The NLCC serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to converge, exchange insights, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of local content development in Namibia’s energy sector. Ms. Shino urged attendees to seize this opportunity to explore innovative solutions and collaborative ventures that will propel the industry forward.

In her closing remarks, Shino expressed gratitude to the organizers for facilitating the NLCC and commended participants for their commitment to advancing local content development.

She called for collective efforts towards building a sustainable, inclusive energy sector that will benefit the country and its people.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Vedanta Zinc International urges Basil Read, Workers Union to resolve labour disputes

Vedanta Zinc International urges Basil Read, Workers Union to resolve labour disputes

7 March 2019

Langer Heinrich up and running

Langer Heinrich up and running

27 March 2015

Elizabeth Bay diamond mine goes to new owners with NEEEF component

Elizabeth Bay diamond mine goes to new owners with NEEEF component

2 October 2020

Petrol price to decrease by N$1 this week

Petrol price to decrease by N$1 this week

4 October 2022