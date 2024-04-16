Projects launched to tackle pressing issues affecting vulnerable communities

In a concerted effort to tackle pressing issues affecting vulnerable communities, the country this week launched projects aimed at combating malnutrition and building resilience against climate-induced impacts.

Led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), these initiatives seek to improve the well-being of Namibia’s most vulnerable populations.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, highlighted the gravity of malnutrition in various communities, emphasizing the need for immediate action to alleviate its effects. One of the projects focuses on addressing the root causes of malnutrition in three targeted regions, aiming to enhance overall health outcomes for residents.

The WHO-led project, “Increasing Access to Quality Nutrition and Protection Services for Vulnerable Populations,” in collaboration with Japan, prioritizes improving access to essential nutrition and protection services, particularly for women and children. Key interventions include expanding nutrition interventions, enhancing healthcare quality, and strengthening protection mechanisms against violence and abuse.

Simultaneously, FAO is partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform to implement the project, “Emergency Response to Enhance Resilience and Mitigate Climate-Induced Impacts on Livelihoods, Food, and Nutrition Security of the Most Vulnerable Households in Namibia.” This initiative aims to bolster resilience against climate-related challenges through measures such as diversified rural livelihoods and enhanced agricultural extension services.

With funding totaling over US$1.2 million, these projects are slated to run from 2024 to 2025, signaling a concerted effort by the government to address critical issues affecting its most vulnerable populations.