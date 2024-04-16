Experience enhanced viewing with channels tailored just for you – MultiChoice Namibia

MultiChoice Namibia (MCN) unveiled a groundbreaking entertainment ecosystem on 10 April, catering to the diverse tastes and needs of their customers.

From the premium experience of DStv to the accessibility of GOtv and Showmax, MCN crafted a platform to deliver unparalleled entertainment options.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MCN, expressed pride in the team’s achievements, stating that they have surpassed expectations by elevating their value proposition to new heights. Utilizing the latest technology, MCN aims to enhance accessibility while expanding the range of platforms offered, all while developing a hyper-local strategy to deliver authentic African content tailored specifically for Namibian audiences. “Our customers are our priority, and our focus is on providing enhanced experiences and content that resonates with them, reflecting their hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” he emphasized.

Mona-Lisa Jakobs, Board Chairperson of MCN, commended the team for the launch of Ombura, the second phase of MCN’s local content project. Ombura will produce six films, one documentary, and a lifestyle series, all slated for release on the DStv, GOtv, and Showmax platforms later this year. Jakobs also highlighted the exciting new content offerings from kykNET, Mzansi Magic, M-Net, and sports, while reaffirming MCN’s commitment to combating piracy.

At the Table Talk event themed ‘Content All Around You,’ MCN reiterated its dedication to providing local content and innovative digital self-service products. “From delivering leading Namibian pay TV entertainment experiences to creating convenient and cost-effective digital solutions, we are committed to enhancing the entertainment journey for our customers,” they affirmed.