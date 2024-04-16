Goethe Institut to show provocative documentary next week

The Goethe Institut Namibia has announced the screening of the compelling documentary “A Story of Bones” on 23 April, at 6 pm.

The film delves into the ongoing struggle for the proper memorialization of the human remains of thousands of formerly enslaved Africans on the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena. Through poignant storytelling, it challenges the adequacy of current public discussions and actions regarding this memorialization.

Following the screening, a thought-provoking discussion will take place with Annina van Neel, the protagonist in the film, and Peggy King Jorde, van Neel’s advisor and former director of memorialization at the New York African Burial Ground. Joining the conversation will be Ndapewoshali Ndahafa Ilunga, Director of the Museums Association of Namibia, and Annelize Kotze, Social History Curator at the Iziko Museums of South Africa.

Saint Helena, situated nearly 2500 kilometers from Windhoek in the South Atlantic Ocean, remains one of the world’s most remote major islands. The UK Government’s decision to construct an airport on the island aimed to enhance tourism and accessibility.

Upon her arrival on the island as the Environmental Officer for the airport project, Annina van Neel was struck by its beauty. However, her responsibilities extended beyond admiration to mitigating the project’s impact on the island’s biodiversity and cultural heritage.

In 2008, archaeological excavations for the airport access road unearthed 325 bodies of enslaved Africans. Despite discussions about the possibility of encountering further remains, van Neel was unprepared for the discovery of approximately 9,000 more bodies, marking one of the most significant physical traces of the transatlantic slave trade.

However, the journey towards creating a memorial has been fraught with challenges. While possessions of the excavated individuals were displayed in a Liverpool museum, no memorial commemorates the site where they were reburied.

“A Story of Bones,” part of the Goethe-Institut Namibia’s Cinemaverse film program, aims to foster dialogue on this critical issue. The screening is free, with complimentary popcorn provided. As a Windhoek native, Annina van Neel expressed her excitement to bring the film to her hometown and continue her advocacy for the remembrance and honoring of African heritage, also in Namibia.

Directed by Joseph Curran and Dominic Aubrey de Vere, “A Story of Bones” features Annina van Neel, Noah van Neel-Heyes, and Peggy King Jorde.