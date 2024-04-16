Select Page

Agri workshop tackles looming food crisis: Schlettwein urges urgent action

Posted by | Apr 16, 2024 |

Agri workshop tackles looming food crisis: Schlettwein urges urgent action

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform commenced with a pivotal five-day planning workshop on Monday to confront agricultural challenges head-on.

Bringing together stakeholders from across the nation, the event, held in Windhoek, sought to devise strategies to combat the escalating crisis exacerbated by adverse climate conditions.

Minister, Carl Schlettwein emphasized the gravity of the situation in his address, highlighting the critical role agriculture plays in sustaining livelihoods for approximately 70% of the population. He urged a concerted effort to implement sectoral programmes effectively, stressing the imperative of transparency and accountability.

Of paramount concern was the looming threat of food insecurity stemming from anticipated crop failures due to unfavorable weather patterns. The latest Crop Prospects, Food Security, and Drought Situation Report for 2024 projects widespread agricultural setbacks, prompting discussions on the need for innovative, climate-resilient approaches to mitigate these challenges.

Schlettwein noted the interconnectedness of regional dynamics, acknowledging reduced cereal production in neighboring countries, necessitating reliance on imports from outside the SADC region. This underscored the urgency for adaptive strategies to safeguard Namibia’s food security in the face of regional climatic fluctuations.

Budgetary considerations loomed large in workshop deliberations, with a delicate balance sought between capital expenditure and operational constraints. While investment in key projects such as agricultural production, infrastructure, and land reform was prioritized, concerns were raised regarding potential impacts on service delivery to farmers.

Critical to the ministry’s agenda was the expansion of water resource management and infrastructure, aimed at ensuring water security for all Namibians.

Schlettwein stressed the importance of timely execution and seamless coordination to maximize the efficacy of government initiatives.

As Namibia navigates these challenging times, Schlettwein called for international solidarity and collaboration to bolster the nation’s resilience and fortify its agricultural sector against future shocks.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Meatco to continue exporting meat to China

Meatco to continue exporting meat to China

13 January 2020

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

29 May 2017

A small loan goes a long way for better produce

A small loan goes a long way for better produce

29 November 2013

Agra revamps Karasburg branch

Agra revamps Karasburg branch

11 July 2014