Bank Windhoek beefs up its strategic communication department

Bank Windhoek has welcomed Wetumwene Shikage to its team as the new Strategic Communication Specialist. Jacquiline Pack, the Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, announced Shikage’s appointment, effective from 1 March.

Describing Shikage as a determined communicator with strong leadership skills and a passion for corporate communication, Pack expressed confidence in her ability to contribute significantly to the bank’s communication strategies.

In her new role, Shikage will work closely with the Strategic Communication Manager to develop and curate content for both internal and external communication channels. Pack highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards of communication that are accurate, engaging, and aligned with the bank’s overall strategy.

Shikage brings over five years of experience in compiling print and digital media content, including television production, video and audio editing, and social media management. Previously, she worked with Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), where she was responsible for writing community-based and corporate stories published in NMH’s daily newspapers.

Beyond her media experience, Shikage’s skill set includes project management, copywriting, stakeholder engagement, event planning, and public relations. She has collaborated with corporate and youth brands on projects aimed at supporting Namibian youth in their career choices and interests.

Currently in her final year at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Shikage is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Linguistics.

Pack expressed her excitement about Shikage joining the Bank Windhoek team and wished her success as she embarks on this new journey with the organization.