Select Page

Roads Authority introduces learner license testing at Omuthiya offices

Posted by | Apr 15, 2024 |

Roads Authority introduces learner license testing at Omuthiya offices

By Michel Haoses.

The Roads Authority (RA) on Monday announced the introduction of learner license testing at its Omuthiya NaTIS office effective 26 April.

Customers who wish to book for the learner’s test should bring along a booking fee of N$50 and a certified copy of their Identity Documents.

Furthermore, business hours at Omuthiya NaTIS hours are from Monday to Friday, 08:00 am to 3:30 pm, and the contact number is 065 244298.

The authority further informed customers that booking for the learners’ license test can only be done in person as there is no online booking system available.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namibia and Finnish-based firm working on the establishment of an Aviation Centre of Excellence in Keetmanshoop

Namibia and Finnish-based firm working on the establishment of an Aviation Centre of Excellence in Keetmanshoop

27 February 2023

Lufthansa resumes flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt

Lufthansa resumes flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt

7 June 2021

Eurowings expands ‘wingspan’- takes up Windhoek-Munich route

Eurowings expands ‘wingspan’- takes up Windhoek-Munich route

8 May 2018

Africa’s gateway to the continent’s Tyre Community coming in April

Africa’s gateway to the continent’s Tyre Community coming in April

22 March 2018