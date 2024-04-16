Roads Authority introduces learner license testing at Omuthiya offices

By Michel Haoses.

The Roads Authority (RA) on Monday announced the introduction of learner license testing at its Omuthiya NaTIS office effective 26 April.

Customers who wish to book for the learner’s test should bring along a booking fee of N$50 and a certified copy of their Identity Documents.

Furthermore, business hours at Omuthiya NaTIS hours are from Monday to Friday, 08:00 am to 3:30 pm, and the contact number is 065 244298.

The authority further informed customers that booking for the learners’ license test can only be done in person as there is no online booking system available.