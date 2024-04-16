Office of the Judiciary launches social media platforms

By Michel Haoses.

The Office of the Judiciary in a move to showcase their commitment to upholding principles of accountability and transparency launched social media platforms on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) @ Namibian Judiciary on 15 April.

This move allows the Office to maximises its efforts of building public trust and confidence in the Judiciary through stakeholder engagement and reaching out to all clients of the court.

Additionally, this represents the Office’s undertaking to enhance public awareness of the mandate of the Judiciary and the delivery of information.

Finally, the Office affirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and judicial independence in its execution of the mandate.