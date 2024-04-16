N$1 billion approved for Namibian water projects

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Hon Calle Schlettwein said that an amount of N$1 billion has been approved from the 2024/2025 national budget for the development of water projects, when he presided at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Henties Bay pipeline upgrade project.

“A sustainable and secure water supply, especially at the coast can only be achieved through the development of infrastructure that links all available viable fresh-water resources into an integrated network of pipes, reservoirs, pump stations, purification plants, distribution networks and finally sanitation facilities,” said Schlettwein.

From the ministry’s N$1 billion allocation, 76% is for infrastructure.

Schlettwein emphasized that water is a key driver of a community’s socio-economic well-being saying “Today marks a significant milestone in that journey of the Government and Namwater to ensure a sustainable water supply and prosperity for Henties Bay, a gem in the heart of the Namibian desert and the larger West Coast area of the Erongo Region.”

“The replacement of this vital section of the pipeline is a strategic move to ensure that Henties Bay has a reliable water supply system that can withstand the demands of peak periods.” “Water is the lifeline of our community, essential not just for basic human needs but also for the success of our economy, tourism, and all the industries that contribute to the overall socio-economic wellbeing of our population,” he said.

The commencement of the infrastructure project is located on a 5km section of the Henties Bay water supply pipeline.

“It signifies our determination to overcome the challenges posed by water scarcity and to ensure that our community can continue to grow and prosper.” “It is a clear statement of our commitment to sustainability, resilience, and the careful stewardship of our natural resources,” the Minister said adding that the project represents a significant investment in the country’s future.

He expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders who made the project a success. “From the Namwater planning teams and engineers to the local leaders and the dedicated workers of Strydom Construction, your hard work and collaboration are the foundation upon which the success of this project will be built,” he said.