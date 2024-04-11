Erongo Governor invites Brazilian industrialists to bring capital and expertise

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Governor, Neville André-Itope said expertise is needed to enhance various industries in the region, during a dialogue with a Brazilian business delegation which took place in Swakopmund on Wednesday.

The seven-person Brazilian delegation was headed by consultant Ricardo Latkani and joined by Brazilian Ambassador to Namibia, Her Excellency Vivian Loss Sanmartin.

According to Governor André, the emergence of Green Hydrogen industries has provided opportunities to grow the economy, however, more expertise is needed.

“We are also fortunate that in our region, we have about six [planned] Green Hydrogen plants that will be earmarked to produce Green Hydrogen.” “These are here to provide opportunities here in the region and we are just going to grow, and we would like to have those that have expertise to help grow these industries.”

“You have come to a region that really have a lot of opportunities. We would like to invite you to bring your expertise to grow our different sectors and to grow our local economy, work with our local people so that we work together and grow together this country,” said André.

The Erongo Region is an economic hub due to having a key port in Walvis Bay, an extensive road network as well as robust tourism, fisheries, and mining industries.

The governor emphasized the importance of value adding, saying that the Brazilian expertise can help boost the economic growth of the mining industry in Namibia. “This region has a lot of mining, the biggest of that which is Uranium, which we are proud that it is growing [again]. We are also pleased that the Uranium prices are going up and more of the interest is also taken up.”

“We are also seeing that mining companies have been on care and maintenance for over seven years are re-opening and going into full production,” he pointed out.

“We also have the mining of salt. It is huge and we would like those who are operating in the salt sector to engage with them to see if they can also get into the market and there is growth in terms of the market and we are very happy with that.”

“We are looking at the importance of more value adding by putting up processing plants in the country to produce these products here and employ our young people to also be involved in the sector.”

“We also have small scale miners who look into semi-precious stones like quarts. Our people are also into this sector but one of the challenges that we have is that we are failing to properly mine this semi-precious stones so that they don’t reduce their value at the selling, but we also need your assistance in that,” he said.

Brazilian Ambassador to Namibia, Her Excellency Vivian Loss Sanmartin expressed her optimism and willingness to have bilateral co-operation that can bring win-win economic outcomes for both countries.

“We are very excited that the Namibian economy will double in the next few years and there will be many opportunities and possibilities especially the gas and the Green Hydrogen that will be produced here not only to export but to make Namibia more self-dependent on energy and this brings industries,” she said.

“Namibia has a very good business environment. It is a very stable democracy, and all this is important. Namibia is still unknown in Brazil, so we must make this effort together so that the business communities can get connected and one thing can lead to the other. We start with this but the next time there will be more businessmen, more ideas and so it starts growing.”

“For us it is a pleasure to be here and at the Brazilian Embassy, we are always willing to help, to connect and facilitate. We don’t create the jobs, but we want to make it happen.” “I am very optimistic so count on us and next time we will be coming here more often.”

The Ambassador extended an invitation to Governor André to visit Brazil saying that it will help him to know more about Brazil and how it can help Namibia become more industrialized.

The Brazilian business delegation’s week-long visit started with a meeting with the Minister of Trade and Industry Hon Lucia Iipumbu on Monday before a courtesy meeting at Namport on Tuesday. They met the Vice President Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday.

The Brazilian business delegation visited the Erongo Governor, Hon Neville André-Itope (fourth from right) accompanies by the Brazil’s Ambassador to Namibia, Her Excellency Vivian Loss Sanmartin (sixth from the right). (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)