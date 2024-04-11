GIPF hosts responsible investment symposium

By Michel Gaoses.

Leading partners, policymakers, investors, and expert specialists this week discussed pertinent issues on the latest local and global investments and ESG strategies during a two-day Responsible Investment Symposium (RIS) hosted by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF).

The Symposium attracted about 200 participants and over 20 speakers from Namibia and foreign nations such as the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United States of America, and Senegal.

The event is dedicated to challenging thinking, broadening horizons, and engaging in honest debate about the relevance and practical impacts of the Responsible Investment and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape and the Fund’s shared mandate.

Furthermore, various topics are to be deliberated providing insight into the value of responsible investment and investors in a nation’s economy and the brand value of responsible investments as well as the exchange of ideas concerning market discussions on the changing role and expectations of asset managers.

Speaking at the event the Board of Trustees of GIPF Penda Ithindi said “GIPF being the 100th signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (UNPRI) in March 2012, the Fund has been at the forefront in pioneering responsible investment in all its asset classes, locally, in South Africa and internationally”.

GIPF Chief Executive Martin Inkumbi who also spoke at the event stated how important Responsible Investment is for GIPF’s business model through the lens of sustainability Fund intends to capture value and mitigate relevant risks.