Namibia prepares ahead of highly anticipated Global African Hydrogen Summit 2024

By Lavinia Naidoo

Account Executive

Pulse Communications.

Following its launch at the COP28 UAE in December 2023, the pioneering Global African Hydrogen Summit (GAH2S), slated for Windhoek from 3 to 5 September, is the first and only platform of its kind aimed at driving critical investment into bankable African green energy projects, attracting the attention of heads of state, ministers and Chief Executives worldwide.

Ahead of the (GAH2S) an international press conference is scheduled to take place on 18 April in Windhoek. Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo stated that the (GAH2S) will be the first platform of its kind to be leveraged by African governments, investors, financiers, scholars, and the public to unlock additional opportunities for the continent and its partners.

“The Summit will also provide a platform for the global players in the hydrogen value chain to showcase their projects, plans, and technologies to the African continent,” added Alweendo.

Angola, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, and South Africa among others, all have critical hydrogen projects at the heart of their national energy development strategies.

In recent news, the Egyptian government is reported to have signed seven more agreements for green hydrogen projects worth USD 40 billion over the next ten years. In Mauritania, TotalEnergies and Chariot Group have announced the completion of the feasibility study for a proposed 10 GW green hydrogen project. Namibia takes one step closer to securing her vision of green industrialization by securing further support for the USD10 billion Hyphen green hydrogen project.

The GAH2S is fully endorsed by the Government of Namibia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy and supports the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board as a strategic partner.

Themed, ‘From Ambition to Action: Fuelling Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution’, the GAH2S will platform six critical thematic pillars including, developing Africa’s thriving hydrogen market to enhance the global energy map, building new partnerships and collaborations across industries and governments, stimulating investment and finance into hydrogen projects, maximizing green energy innovation and climate technology, fostering green industrialization and macro-economic growth and developing capacity, skills and a local content roadmap.

Renewable hydrogen, also known as green hydrogen, is produced from renewable sources including solar, wind, and hydro, and is expected to be an enabling contributor to a new energy system. Green hydrogen, for example, can provide energy security, power generation, clean cooking, and decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors including steel, cement, aviation, petrochemicals, shipping, and refining.

For many African countries, the key priority is to sustainably harness existing resources to meet the growing energy demand that will electrify households, advance economic development, and map a sustainable path to eliminating energy poverty across the continent.

According to the consultancy McKinsey & Company, collectively and through collaboration, hydrogen-producing African countries have the potential to complement African hydrogen exports of up to 40 megatons by 2050 and meet its full domestic demand potential of 10 to 18 megatons of hydrogen.

The dynamic three-day GAH2H will include a world-class Strategic Conference with Leadership Boardroom Dialogues and over 100 expert speakers. Privately conducted Project Investment Round tables with over 40 bankable African green energy projects being assessed, tracked, and accelerated to financial closure.

Additionally, the Summit will host an international, large-scale, Exhibition including a Startup H2ub incubator, which will also welcome a strong Youth Programme and representatives of civil society.