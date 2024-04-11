Mbumba extends condolences to Mozambique following ferry tragedy

The President H.E Dr Nangolo Mbumba expressed condolences to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and the nation after a tragic ferry accident on 7 April.

A fishing boat converted for use as a ferry with about 130 people on board sank off the north coast of Mozambique between the Mozambique Channel and Mossuril Bay. Over 100 people died.

In a statement from the presidency, Mbumba conveyed deep distress at the loss of lives and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Mozambique.

“I am deeply distressed at the news of the fatal incident involving a ferry off the north coast of Mozambique that has claimed over 90 lives. The gravity of such a loss tends to leave an indelible mark not only on the affected communities but equally, on the nation,” he said.

Mbumba assured Mozambique of Namibia’s solidarity and support during this challenging period, wishing the affected families solace and strength.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the fraternal people of Mozambique. During this trying time, the people and the government stand with you and share in your pain,” he said.