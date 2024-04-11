Select Page

Nedbank Bank Cycle Challenge postponed to next year

Posted by | Apr 12, 2024 |

Nedbank Bank Cycle Challenge postponed to next year

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge has been postponed to February 2025, the official sponsors announced this week.

Nedbank Namibia’s initial decision to postpone the race in February was made in the wake of the untimely passing of HE Dr Hage Geingob and for the solemn observational period of national mourning and his timeless legacy.

Furthermore, their commitment to hosting a peerless Nedbank Cycle Challenge was comprised of increased logistical demands to the extensive array of sponsored cycling races, including national and international races hosted locally and the commencement of other logistics-heavy sponsorship properties like the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off and Nedbank for Good Series.

Additionally, the necessary teams who had initially entered into the Nedbank Cycle Challenge have been contacted to ensure a smooth logistical process of refunding cyclists and providing information on the new date in February 2025.

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

CAF final: A west African affair

CAF final: A west African affair

24 October 2014

Double-header thrill awaits soccer fans

Double-header thrill awaits soccer fans

9 May 2014

Two-day national long course swimming gala commences

Two-day national long course swimming gala commences

8 October 2021

Dophins fun gala for very young swimmers promotes early sport development

Dophins fun gala for very young swimmers promotes early sport development

21 February 2019