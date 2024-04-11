Nedbank Bank Cycle Challenge postponed to next year

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge has been postponed to February 2025, the official sponsors announced this week.

Nedbank Namibia’s initial decision to postpone the race in February was made in the wake of the untimely passing of HE Dr Hage Geingob and for the solemn observational period of national mourning and his timeless legacy.

Furthermore, their commitment to hosting a peerless Nedbank Cycle Challenge was comprised of increased logistical demands to the extensive array of sponsored cycling races, including national and international races hosted locally and the commencement of other logistics-heavy sponsorship properties like the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off and Nedbank for Good Series.

Additionally, the necessary teams who had initially entered into the Nedbank Cycle Challenge have been contacted to ensure a smooth logistical process of refunding cyclists and providing information on the new date in February 2025.