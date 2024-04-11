China Import Expo and Hongqiao forum promotion conference takes pace in Windhoek

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) partnered with the Chinese Embassy in Namibia to host a promotion conference in Windhoek this week.

Attended by over 100 local participants, including businesses and entrepreneurs, the conference focused on two key platforms: the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao Economic Forum. These platforms aim to deepen economic cooperation and trade collaboration between Namibia and China.

Highlighting the event’s significance, representatives from the CIIE delegation were present, offering insights and opportunities to the attendees.

The event also served as an invitation to local enterprises, experts, and scholars to participate in the upcoming 7th Session of the China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum scheduled for November.

Deputy Director of Investment Policy at Namibia’s Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, Angela Pretorious, highlighted the historical cooperation between Namibia and China, emphasizing the importance of strengthening beneficial trade ties. She noted China’s significant contribution to Namibia’s growth and development as one of its most important trading partners.

Shen Jian, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy, echoed the sentiment of deepening economic ties between the two countries. Reflecting on past successes, Shen recalled the progress made since the inaugural promotion conference of the First CIIE six years ago. He emphasized the importance of the CIIE as a platform for international procurement, investment promotion, and open cooperation.

The Chinese Embassy in Namibia reported that more than 50 Chinese enterprises have invested or conducted business in Namibia, covering various fields such as mineral resources development, civil engineering, information and communication, agriculture, husbandry, and tourism.