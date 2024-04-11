SWAPO prepares for elections, vows victory and economic leadership

During the opening session of the party’s Central Committee, SWAPO’s Vice-President and Deputy, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, affirmed the party’s readiness to partake in and triumph in the upcoming elections.

In a statement issued this week, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed unwavering confidence in SWAPO’s ability to secure victory, ensuring the continuation of its historic mission and leadership during the country’s second phase of the struggle for economic independence.

Highlighting the importance of refining campaign strategies, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the necessity for comprehensive preparedness among all party members, supporters, and sympathizers to secure success.

Reflecting on Namibia’s achievements over the past 34 years of independence, she credited SWAPO’s goal-oriented and forward-thinking development programs for the nation’s progress, stressing that these achievements were the result of dedicated leadership.

Despite facing challenges such as global economic downturns, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Nandi-Ndaitwah praised SWAPO’s resilience in safeguarding the people’s interests.

She reiterated the party’s historic commitment to serving the nation, invoking the legacy of SWAPO’s founding under the leadership of Sam Nujoma, while remaining vigilant against external provocations and threats to democracy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah cautioned against attempts at interference in Namibia’s internal affairs, particularly amid rumors of foreign involvement in domestic politics and electoral processes.

Expressing the party’s commitment to a peaceful campaign, she emphasized SWAPO’s dedication to ensuring a peaceful, democratic, and developed Namibia for future generations.

Shifting the focus to domestic concerns, Nandi-Ndaitwah warned of an impending drought threat in Namibia, stressing the severity of the situation and urging collective action to mitigate its impact.

Pointing to similar declarations of natural disasters in neighboring Southern African Development Community countries such as Zambia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, Nandi-Ndaitwah reassured the public of the government’s commitment to devising strategies to address the drought’s impact.