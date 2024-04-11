City of Windhoek extends deadline for pensioners’ debt relief registration

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has extended the deadline for pensioners to register for debt relief until May 31.

The announcement, made on April 8, comes as a measure to provide further assistance to senior citizens facing financial strain due to overdue municipal bills.

The registration process will exclusively take place at the Katutura Customer Care Office on Independence Avenue during weekdays, from Monday to Friday, between 08:00 and 16:00. It was emphasized that registrations will no longer be conducted at the Head Office or the Ombili Customer Care Centre as of 15 April.

The municipal authority reiterated that the initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on pensioners amidst challenging economic circumstances, while also enhancing their financial flexibility.

“To be considered eligible for the programme residents must be 60 years or older or must have turned 60 on or before 30 November 2023. Pensioners who meet the requirements are eligible for a 100% write-off of their capital and interest amount accumulated until 30 November 2023,” they concluded.