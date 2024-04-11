Miller and Mostert win in Nedbank Rock and Rut

By Michel Haoses.

Alex Miller clinched his fourth championship in a time of one hour, 25 minutes, and six seconds at the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC series which took place last Saturday at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe Windhoek.

With a total of 120 competing, Miller in the elite men’s race led from start to finish followed by Kevin Lowe who finished second in a time of one hour, 26 minutes and 36 seconds with Martin Freyer coming in third clocking one hour, 28 minutes and 15 seconds.

Jean-Marie Mostert won the elite women’s race in a time of one hour, two minutes, and five seconds followed by Mimi Hough in second place with one hour, nine minutes, and 53 seconds. Ulrike Steidler clocked in one hour, 16 minutes, and 38 seconds in third place.

Miller, happy to kick off the series with a win spoke after the race expressing his excitement toward the upcoming Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Series and the Nedbank UCI XC1 scheduled to place in two weeks, hopping to see international riders at the UCI XC1.

Michael Hennes treasurer of Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club and one of the organisers of the event was happy with the turnout as for the first time 120 riders(new and returning) participated in the race.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager Selma Kaulinge said they were happy with the turnout and immense support they had received in the first leg of the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC series.

Kaulinge added, “As money experts who do good, we have consistently supported the Namibian cycling fraternity to nurture novice and professional cyclists by hosting elite events like Nedbank Rock and Rut XC series, the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Series, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge and the coveted Nedbank Desert Dash”.

Finally, the second of the Nedbank Rock UCI XC1 will take place on 20 April at the same venue and will see cyclists in the junior and elite categories racing for Union Cycliste Internationale(UCI) points which boost their rankings on the global cycling classifications.