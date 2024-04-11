Select Page

Health Ministry allocates N$10 billion to address expanding populace

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has unveiled plans to allocate N$10.9 billion toward meeting evolving health and social requirements in the nation.

Kalumbi Shangula, the Minister of Health and Social Services, disclosed these intentions during a comprehensive overview of the ministry’s performance and forthcoming strategies.

The population surge, as evidenced by a preliminary report from the 2023 Population and Housing Census, indicated a notable increase from 2,113,077 in 2011 to 3,022,401 in 2023.

This demographic shift presents a formidable challenge to the delivery of healthcare services, given that much of the existing health infrastructure was established to accommodate a population of 1.4 million.

Shangula emphasized the necessity of aligning healthcare provisions with the growing population’s needs. He underscored the ministry’s commitment to earmarking a substantial portion of the allocated funds for operational expenses and infrastructure development. Notably, the allocation will encompass the construction, maintenance, and modernization of health facilities nationwide.

Over 85% of the Namibian populace relies on public health and social services facilitated by hospitals and other affiliated health centers managed by the ministry. This network includes 322 clinics, 56 health centers, 34 district hospitals, 4 intermediate hospitals, and 1 national referral hospital, along with more than 1150 outreach points.

Shangula outlined a comprehensive array of initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services. These initiatives encompass the expansion and construction of Intensive Care Units, upgrades to dialysis units at seven hospitals, enhancements in medical oxygen infrastructure, and a range of renovations and maintenance projects aimed at ensuring the quality and operational readiness of healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the ministry reiterated its steadfast commitment to Universal Health Coverage, striving to ensure equitable access to healthcare services for all Namibians.

Shangula emphasized ongoing consultations to develop bespoke solutions tailored to Namibia’s unique context, with a steadfast focus on continual enhancement in healthcare provision standards.

 

