FNB Namibia named best local bank

By Michel Haoses.

FNB Namibia was recently announced as the Best Bank in Namibia at the Global Finance magazine’s 31st annual Best Bank awards.

Founder and editorial director of Global Finance, Joseph D Giarraputo stated “In this ever-changing environment, the Best Bank Awards recognise the financial institutions that offer the broadest range of services, long-term reliability, and technological innovation.”

FNB Namibia Chief Executive for Retail and Commercial Nangula Kaulum expressed gratitude to Global Finance magazine for their recognition and to all stakeholders who contributed to this accolade.

Kauluma, in her comments, highlighted her gratitude toward their loyal customers for their constant support by making use of provided services and products.

FNB Namibia’s Chief Executive for Commercial, Sepo Haihambo emphasized the bank’s commitment to empowering customers by partnering with clients to achieve their financial goals and intuitive help.

“These awards are yet another reminder that industry leaders recognize the innovative products and services that make a positive impact on our customers’ lives. We look forward to continually delivering helpful solutions and striving for excellence” Haihambo added.

Moreover, Global Finance’s selection for these top ranks considered factors such as quantitative objectives which include growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products, and informed subjective. This criteria includes opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and others involved in the industry.

The final decision was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

Finally, this year’s winners are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success and managing their assets and liabilities in a savvy way in light of fluctuating interest rate scenarios.