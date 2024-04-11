Multi-million dollar comprehensive facelift projects at Etosha and Hardap commence

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism on Wednesday announced the commencement of renovation works at three entrance gates to Etosha National Park, alongside upgrades to sanitation facilities in both Etosha National Park and Hardap.

The renovation project, totaling N$40.7 million, will see the Anderson, Von Lindqeuist, and King Nehale Lya Mpingana gates at Etosha undergo a comprehensive facelift, ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said.

According to Muyunda, visitors travelling through these gates are advised to expect disruptions and exercise caution due to potential dust and construction activities. Safety protocols will be enforced by the contractor throughout the renovation process, with work already underway at the Anderson gate.

Furthermore, the ministry aims to transform select sanitation facilities within Etosha National Park into “comfort stops,” featuring upgraded amenities such as toilets, picnic areas, information displays, viewing platforms, and ample parking, all within enclosed and secure environments. These improvements aim to provide visitors with a convenient and enjoyable rest stop during their park journey, offering the opportunity to appreciate nature’s tranquility in a safe and appealing setting.

“A total of 8 sanitation facilities will be upgraded at Olifantsbad; Homob; Thatch Roof; Okerfontein; Andoni; Sprokieswood; Springbokfontein; Sonderkop. We will also construct two new Comfort Stops at M’Bari between Okaukuejo and Olifantsrus,” he said.

The entire project is scheduled for completion by July 2025.

“Similarly, the ministry will also upgrade facilities and infrastructure in Hardap National Park to the cost of N$7.2 Million. This will include Upgrading of 3 existing gates (Main Gate, Fish Route Gate & Game Park Gate); 2 existing ablution facilities or picnic spots (Lorralei & Bakvis) and construction of 4 new ablution facilities and picnic spots,” he said.

According to Muyunda, funding for these upgrades is provided through the NamParks V project, a development program executed by the government, with co-financing from Germany via the KfW Development Bank.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism meanwhile apologized for any inconvenience caused during the renovation period and urged the cooperation of all visitors to Etosha and Hardap.