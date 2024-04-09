Miss Namibia and Miss Teen 2024 Top 20 finalists unveiled; Preliminaries set for May

The Miss Namibia Organisation (MNO) revealed the Top Twenty Finalists for Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia 2024 on April 9, showcasing the diverse talents, ambitions, and aspirations of Namibian women.

Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, Chief Executive of MNO, expressed enthusiasm over the impressive turnout, with 55 entries for Miss Namibia and 47 for Miss Teen Namibia. “We are excited to see them showcase their abilities on a national stage,” she remarked.

Detailing the rigorous judging process, Karuaihe-Upi explained that the Miss Namibia Organization Vetting Committee meticulously reviewed all requirements, including video introductions, photos, social media presence, age, citizenship, and payments. “We invite the community to support these remarkable young women by attending our events, engaging with our contestants, and championing their causes,” she emphasized.

The Preliminaries are scheduled for May, during which the Top Ten finalists for Miss Namibia 2024 and Miss Teen Namibia 2024 will be announced. The date for the crowning ceremony will be disclosed in due course. “Together, we can empower young girls to make a difference in their communities and beyond,” Karuaihe-Upi stated.

Highlighting the organization’s commitment to empowering young women, Karuaihe-Upi underscored their mission to nurture leadership skills, foster confidence, and instill a sense of social responsibility in contestants through the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia pageants.