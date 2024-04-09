Creating a seamless regional network in SADC

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa underscored Namibia’s unwavering dedication to the Walvis Bay Ndola Lubumbashi Development Corridor (WBNLDC), when he attended the Land-Linked Zambia’s Africa Transport and Logistics Indaba, last week.

Mutorwa said Namibia’s vision to position itself as the Logistics Hub for the SADC Region and the importance of ensuring the corridor’s competitiveness.

He further solidified Namibia’s pivotal role in fostering regional connectivity and economic development.

“I am satisfied with the level of organisation, networking, and business opportunities for the Namibian ports and corridors,” he added.

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group said the Land-Linked Zambia’s Africa Transport and Logistics Indaba aimed to be a catalyst for collaboration among SADC member countries.

The Indaba welcomed representatives from all 14 SADC countries, and leading these delegations will be SADC Transport Ministers, signifying the high-level commitment to addressing regional transport challenges.

The conference also featured participation from port authorities from Walvis Bay, Beira, Dar es Salaam, Nacala, and Durban, highlighting the focus on creating a seamless regional network.