Rugby squad for U20 Barthes touney slated for Zimbabwe named

The Namibia Rugby Union Monday evening unveiled its Under 20 Men’s Rugby Team destined for the upcoming Barthes Trophy Tournament in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

The tournament, slated to take place from 18 to 28 April, serves as Africa’s premier U20 championship, drawing participation from eight formidable teams across the continent.

Namibia will kick off their campaign on the tournament’s second day, facing off against defending champions Zimbabwe in their opening fixture.

Zimbabwe’s U20 team has clinched victory in the last two editions, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the clash.

The squad unveiled by the NRU comprises a talented lineup of players poised to represent Namibia on the international stage.

The following players were named to represent Namibia: Otja Auala, Gianluca Savoldelli, Joshua Bester, Ian Klitzke, Jayden Van Zyl, Armand Combrick, Edward Drotsky, Ferion Beukes, William Lottering, Matthew Quinn, JP Campbell, Arenzo Isaacs, Kistings Minyoi, Mchenry Kambatuku, Walter Otto, Ben Burger, Denver Beukes, JD Rossouw, Michael Koopman, Van der Merwe Tromp, Xavier Mouton, JP Van Wyk, SG Maritz, Jurgens Meyer, and Liam Dick.

Beyond the regional rivalry, the Barthes Trophy Tournament holds significant stakes, with the ultimate victor earning coveted qualification for the 2024 World Rugby U20 Trophy. This year, all eyes will be on Scotland, as the prestigious event is set to grace the Edinburgh Rugby Stadium for the first time in its history.