RichAfrica Consultancy unveils Future Energy Leaders Legacy Programme

RichAfrica Consultancy proudly announces the initiation of the ‘Future Energy Leaders Legacy’ programme during the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2024, aimed at nurturing the next generation of energy leaders in Namibia.

The brainchild of Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, Chief Executive of RichAfrica Consultancy and convenor of NIEC, this pioneering initiative seeks to identify and empower six individuals who exhibit a fervent commitment to driving positive change in the energy sector, coupled with innovative thinking and leadership potential, all while fostering the development of Namibia and its populace.

“In the ever-evolving energy landscape, it is crucial to cultivate passionate young individuals ready to leave a lasting imprint,” remarked Shimutwikeni. “The ‘Future Energy Leaders Legacy’ programme serves as a platform to harness the potential of emerging leaders dedicated to shaping the future of energy.”

The programme offers selected participants a plethora of exclusive benefits, including complimentary attendance at the forthcoming Namibia International Energy Conference scheduled from April 23rd to 25th, 2024. Moreover, participants will gain access to mentorship opportunities provided by established leaders in the field, alongside networking sessions aimed at fostering meaningful connections and partnerships within the energy sector.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by submitting a two-page essay on the conference theme, “Reimagine Resource-Rich Africa: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity,” along with their motivations for attending. Applications should be sent to [email protected] by the submission deadline of 5:00 PM on 15 April.

Eligible applicants must belong to one of the following categories and provide relevant proof: Students enrolled in an energy-related degree program (under 35 years) with a valid student ID. Recent graduate students who have completed an energy-related degree and aspire to a career in the energy sector. Young professionals at the onset of their careers in the energy sector or related fields.

The ‘Future Energy Leaders Legacy’ programme enjoys the support of Shearwater, one of the sponsors of NIEC 2024. Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology firm specializing in exploring the ocean floor and sub-surface resources, providing vital information for responsible resource management.