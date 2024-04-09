Research at the edge of technological advance – NUST team rides hydrogen bus in Germany

Late last year, the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences welcomed a delegation from its partner university, the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), at its campuses in Rüsselsheim and Wiesbaden.

The six-member delegation led by Vice-Chancellor Dr Erold Naomab arrived in Rüsselsheim to deepen collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering in the field of hydrogen.

The visit took place in the last quarter of 2023 in Germany.

It started with a tour to the Honda company where the delegation was received by Honda’s Vice President. The NUST team then took a ride on a hydrogen bus provided by the Winzenhöler bus company and witnessed its refuelling at an Infraserv Höchst hydrogen filling station.

Afterwards, Segula Technologies opened its doors and presented to the visitors, among other things, a test stand for fuel cells, virtual battery storage as well as further components of the required infrastructure for the use of hydrogen.

RheinMain University collaborates with the companies in the areas of testing and software development. Both companies welcomed the exchange, even offering internships for students from a Namibian university that is a future hydrogen partner of Germany.

At RheinMain, NUST collaborates with the Faculties of Architecture and Civil Engineering, covering Design, Computer Science, Media and Engineering.

During a guided tour at the Rüsselsheim Campus, Prof Andreas Brensing, Vice-President for Research, Transfer and Sustainability, and Prof Christian Glockner, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, welcomed Dr Naomab. Prof Birgit Scheppat conducted the delegation on a tour of the Hydrogen Technology and Energy Storage Laboratory.

Prof Scheppat was pleased that the guests were able to experience all aspects of establishing a hydrogen industry in Namibia, saying that it is her intention to build an alliance with NUST for hydrogen and fuel cell technology. “It allows us to use our knowledge together and apply it in practice,” she said.

The visit concluded with a lunch and a visit by representatives of the State Energy Agency of Hesse after intensive discussions focusing on a possible double Master’s programme and a postgraduate programme in the field of green hydrogen.

Caption: Prof Eva Waller and Dr Erold Naomab exchanging gifts when an academic delegation from the Namibia University of Science and Technology visited the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences in Germany. © Public Relations Department of the RheinMain University.