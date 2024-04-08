Energy Ministry aims for energy independence and universal access

The country is taking decisive steps towards achieving energy independence and ensuring widespread access to electricity, marking a significant shift in its energy strategy.

Expressing concerns over the country’s heavy reliance on imported electricity during a budget motivational speech, Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, emphasized the government’s commitment to securing the nation’s energy future and providing electricity access to all citizens and industries.

Alweendo highlighted that NamPower, the national power utility, has been tasked with accelerating the completion of its 220MW generation assets to strengthen Namibia’s transmission infrastructure. This move not only aims to enhance domestic electricity distribution but also lays the groundwork for future electricity trading with neighboring countries. Key investments, including the development of the Auas-Kokerboom transmission line and battery storage, have received full support from the Ministry.

“It is crucial that we diversify our energy providers. The introduction of the modified single buyer system a few years ago signaled this intent,” Alweendo stated. Independent power producers currently contribute 11 percent of Namibia’s total local generation.

“To further enhance our energy security, the Ministry will soon unveil a 300MW accelerated feed-in-tariff program, expediting Namibia’s journey to self-sufficiency,” he added. This initiative not only aims to meet Namibia’s energy needs but also aims to alleviate the burden on neighboring countries, which face similar energy challenges.

Meanwhile, the ministry remains committed to extending electricity access to rural and peri-urban areas. Significant progress was made in the 2022/23 financial year, with the electrification of 33 public schools in rural areas, and plans are in place to electrify an additional 30 schools.