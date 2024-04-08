The Pupkewitz Megabuild Tour de Windhoek set for May

Cycling enthusiasts and spectators alike are gearing up for an exhilarating experience as the City of Windhoek prepares to host the highly anticipated Pupkewitz Megabuild Tour de Windhoek 2024 cycling competition.

Scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 May, the event promises four days of thrilling races around the scenic landscapes of Windhoek.

Deputy Mayor Joseph Uapingene expressed the city’s excitement at being chosen as the venue for such a prestigious event during the launch ceremony held at the Pupkewitz Megabuild Lifestyle Centre. “Cycling holds a special place in the hearts of many people, not only as a competitive sport but also as a means of transportation and recreation,” Deputy Mayor Uapingene remarked, highlighting the universal appeal of cycling.

He emphasized the importance of road safety, urging motorists to exercise caution and vigilance while sharing the road with cyclists, not just during the competition but also in everyday traffic.

“The Tour de Windhoek celebrates this universal love for cycling, bringing together athletes from all corners of our country, and abroad, to compete in our vibrant city streets and scenic landscapes,” he added, noting the potential of the event to showcase Windhoek and Namibia as prime tourist destinations.

Organizers from the Namibian Cycling Federation encouraged participants and spectators to mark their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable road race through Windhoek’s beauty. “Teams will face a 4-day, 6-stage race, and we encourage individual riders to sign up for the 3-day, 4-stage light race. Get ready to pedal through the beauty of Windhoek,” they announced, inviting all cycling enthusiasts to join in the excitement.

As the countdown begins to the Tour de Windhoek, anticipation builds among cyclists and spectators alike, eager to witness the thrilling races and experience the scenic wonders of Windhoek from a unique perspective.