Roads Authority conversion of indefinite road carriers permits extended to September

By Michel Haoses.

Roads Authority Namibia last week announced the extension for the Conversion of indefinite Road Carriers Permits to two-year renewable permits.

The process which began in April 2023 has been extended to 30 September 2024 and failure to renew the permit within the given time will result in the invalidation of the permit.

Therefore all public passenger transport operators who have not yet converted their permits are requested to visit or courier their application to the Permits Office in Windhoek or it can be sent to the Road Transportation Board.

In case of replacement of vehicle/transfer of permits/ duplicate/ change of route, an application and permit fee is payable however, the conversion of permits is free of charge as long as the vehicle and route on the new permit remain the same as that of the original.

Furthermore, documents required for conversion of permit: original permit, a certified copy of identity document (not older than three months), valid motor vehicle license and registration certificate of vehicle (ownership), and Code of Conduct of Permit holder.