O&L Group’s Chief Executive and Chief Culture Officer announce resignation

Posted by | Apr 8, 2024 |

Olthaver and List (O&L) Group last week revealed that Chief Executive, Wessie van der Westhuizen and Chief Culture Officer, Sonja Thieme will be stepping down from their leadership positions, effective 30 April.

The decision, announced by O&L Group, comes as Wessie and Sonja cited personal reasons for their resignation. The couple expressed gratitude for the company’s support during a challenging period, particularly following the loss of their son, Beau van der Westhuizen, in November 2022, after a battle with cancer.

Throughout their tenure, Wessie and Sonja’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the ethos and direction of the O&L Group, marked by significant achievements and enduring contributions. Despite stepping down from their executive roles, they will retain positions as non-executive board members of the holding company, Olfitra, reaffirming their ongoing connection to the O&L family.

Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of the Group, commended Wessie and Sonja for their resilience and dedication, emphasizing their invaluable contributions to the company’s legacy. He underscored the couple’s steadfast commitment to the Group, even in the face of personal tragedy, and expressed gratitude for their leadership, compassion, and commitment over the years.

The O&L Group extended heartfelt appreciation to Wessie and Sonja for their exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives, the Group stands united in offering support and solidarity to the couple.

In their statement, Wessie and Sonja acknowledged the challenges of the past four and a half years and expressed appreciation for the understanding and support shown by Sven Thieme. They assured continued loyalty, passion, and care for the O&L Group as they transitioned to new priorities.

As Wessie and Sonja prepare to step down, their impact on the organization is hailed as profound, and their legacy is expected to endure in the annals of the O&L Group’s history.

 

