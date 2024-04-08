Otjozondjupa Region records alarming surge in road accidents: MVA Fund urges vigilance

The Otjozondjupa Region emerged as a hotspot for road accidents during the Easter long weekend, according to data released by the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund last week on Friday.

With the highest number of injuries and fatalities, the region has sounded alarm bells for road safety authorities.

Out of the total injuries reported during the Easter period, Otjozondjupa accounted for a staggering 27%, with 34 individuals sustaining injuries. Tragically, the region also recorded the highest number of fatalities, claiming the lives of three individuals, constituting 38% of the total fatalities reported across the country. This marks a concerning increase compared to zero fatalities recorded in the region during the same period last year.

The MVA Fund has identified several key factors contributing to these accidents, including driver fatigue, inattentiveness, inappropriate driving behavior, driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, and exceeding prescribed speed limits.

In response to these alarming statistics, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, MVA Chief Executive, reiterated the importance of adhering to road traffic regulations and maintaining positive road user behavior.

She urged the public to promptly report crashes to the MVA Fund Toll-Free Accident Response Number 9682, emphasizing the crucial role of community vigilance in preventing further tragedies on Namibia’s roads.