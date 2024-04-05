Nedbank Rock and Rut XCO series to kick start this weekend

The first leg of the Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XCO series is set to take place this weekend at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe in Windhoek.

The race scheduled to take place on 6 April is the first of five races and is expected to draw a crowd of over 100 local mountain bike enthusiasts.

The 2023 Namibia National Champions, Monique du Plessis and Alex Miller, three-time champion are some of the notable absentees not racing this weekend although Simon Kaita and Nicola Fester, 2023 Nedbank Rock and Put Series winners in the elite men’s and women’s categories are expected to participate this weekend.

Kaita said he looks forward to defending his overall title and to a more exciting and challenging competition this year with hopes of winning more races.

Fester, commented by saying “Last year the races were very good, with a variety of tracks and skills required. I won three races and that was enough to secure the overall win. This year I am looking forward to new trails and there is even talk of new venues for races, which I am looking forward to”.

Michael Hennes from Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club stated that preparations are all set for Saturday.

Nedbank Namibia Head of Marketing and Communication Gernot de Klerk expressed his excitement that Nedbank is part of the XC series again.

Gernot stated“As one of the largest contributors to the Namibia Cycling Fraternity Nedbank Namibia will continue to aid in the development of the sport by partnering with like-minded organizations like the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club” he further wished all cyclists the best of luck when taking on the IJG this Saturday.

Furthermore, those wishing to take part in the event will need to pay a Day Rider entry fee of N$250, while paid-up members of the Rock and Rut club do not have to pay.

Registration will be open until Thursday 4 April 13h00, while those who wish to apply for membership should go to www.rockandrut.org or email [email protected] for more information.

The XC series will continue on the following dates 20 April, 8 June, 29 June, and 13 July 2024.