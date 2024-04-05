Rössing Uranium donates two buses worth N$2.4million to NIMT

By Adolf Kaure.

Rössing Uranium donated two buses valued at N$2.4 million to the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) in Arandis on Thursday.

The donation of the two 52-seater Higer buses will allow NIMT to replace some of its ageing fleet and assist to address NIMT’s challenge of transporting trainees to and from the vocational centre.

Each new bus is equivalent to replacing three smaller buses, thereby reducing the amount of traffic on the B2 highway between Arandis and Swakopmund, improving the safety of road users.

At the donation handover, Rössing Uranium Managing Director, Johan Coetzee highlighted the strong relationship between the two organisations, dating back to 1990 when Rössing constructed phase 1 of the vocational facility to train and develop technically skilled Namibians to contribute to the growth of the country.

“For many years NIMT, has been a cornerstone and leader in training and producing skilled artisans for the Namibian mining industry, as well other businesses in Namibia having a need of the various artisan skills covered at this institution,” said Coetzee

He added that nearly half of Rössing artisans have been trained at NIMT, which is testament to the contribution of NIMT. “We therefore need no invite or permission to care for our own. Our contribution to the engines of education in this country is pure.”

“It is solely a kind gesture for a corporate that understands the importance of providing services to the engines of education and the betterment of communities that will carry the brand Rössing even when some of us are long gone,” he said.

NIMT Executive Director, Ralph Bussel praised the work of Rössing, saying that the donation places a huge relief to the transport burden at the institution. Bussel highlighted the continued hard work of NIMT in producing disciplined artisans who are qualified to take on industry.

“It is because of donations of Rössing like this, that we are able to fulfill our mandate. Many of our products here are proud employees of Rössing and we can only produce more qualified artisans with the help of the absorbing industry,” said Bussel.

He also highlighted the transport troubles that existed at the institution, citing that most of their fleet is exhausted and [their] buses experience weekly mechanical breakdowns.

“We really appreciate the work you continue to do for us. This is by most the biggest contribution to our institution, and it is surely a huge boost to fulfilling our mandate,” he said.

Instrumentation trainee, Tia Conradie expressed her appreciation on behalf of the apprentice community, saying that the donation is a huge relief for the school. “Thank you very much Rössing for contribution to our educational journey. The comfort of the new buses will surely contribute positively to our education here at NIMT,” said Conradie.

Rössing Uranium Managing Director Johan Coetzee (centre right) hands over the bus keys to NIMT Executive Director, Ralph Bussel (centre left) flanked by management members of both institutions.