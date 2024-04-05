Heavyweight global port manager contracted for Walvis Bay bulk terminal

After more than a year since calling for tenders to manage the bulk terminal in the Port of Walvis Bay, the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) signed an agreement with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) to manage the facility.

The formal agreement was signed on 20 March in Walvis Bay between the Namport Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime and the AGL Regional Director South Africa, Tony Stenning.

“Thanks to its ideal geographical position, this port offers simplified connectivity, connecting Southern Africa, Europe, Asia and America,” Africa Global Logistics said in a statement announcing the agreement.

AGL expressed their commitment to promote the development of the trade corridors that converge at the Port of Walvis Bay, saying “through state-of-the-art maritime, port and logistics solutions, AGL will facilitate access to [the] Southern African Development Community (SADC) and invest in modern infrastructure to drive economic growth in the region.”

AGL describes itself as a leading multimodal logistics operator offering global, tailor-made and innovative logistics solutions to its African and international customers. AGL is present in 49 countries, has a global workforce of around 23,000 people, manages 23 ports, 66 dry ports and two river terminals.

“AGL’s objective is also to support Namibia’s energy, mining and industrial projects by offering integrated services that meet the highest international standards. This collaboration will not only strengthen Namibia’s position on the global trading scene, but will also help boost the regional economy.”

“We are honoured by the trust that the Namibian authorities have placed in us. Our vision is to make the Port of Walvis Bay a model of international connectivity, sustainable development and economic growth. Together, we will build a strategic hub for global trade, which will serve the prosperity of Namibia and Africa as a whole,” said Olivier de Noray, AGL Director of Ports and Terminals.

Through its projects and investments, the company intends to create opportunities for local businesses and communities, promoting employment, innovation and sustainable development.

From the left, Andrew Kanime, Namport Chief Executive, Tony Stenning, AGL Regional Director South Africa, Titus Nakuumba, Pierre Avesque, Nila Wilde, Elmo Ochs, Namport Legal Advisor.