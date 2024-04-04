SIM deregistration set to cost Telecom N$7.5 million

The deactivation of unregistered SIM cards comes with a financial repercussion for Telecom Namibia, as the company stands to lose a monthly income of N$7.5 million, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

This loss is attributed to the absence of revenue generated from unregistered prepaid SIM cards, Telecom spokesperson, Nomvula Kambinda said in a statement, adding that 191,598 unregistered SIMs have been deactivated.

According to Kambinda, with customers flocking to Telecom Namibia teleshops since 2 April, the number of registered users is steadily increasing. Consequently, the monthly income loss may fluctuate as more customers complete the registration process for their SIM cards.

Despite efforts to deactivate unregistered SIM cards, Telecom Namibia has received complaints from customers claiming that their SIM cards were deactivated despite being registered.

To address this issue, the company urges affected customers to contact the Customer Care Centre on 11000 or reach out to the Social Media Helpdesk via WhatsApp on 0852111111. By providing their contact details, affected customers can expedite the activation process for their SIM card, she added.

Furthermore, customers who require a new mobile identity have the option to purchase a new 085 SIM card at any Telecom Namibia Teleshop. These SIM cards can be activated and registered instantly, allowing customers to select their preferred phone numbers and commence using Telecom Namibia’s services without delay.

In response to the increased demand for SIM card registration, Telecom Namibia Teleshops will extend their operating hours by two hours each day until 15 April. This extension aims to accommodate customers with deactivated SIM cards, providing them with ample opportunity to visit a Teleshop and complete the registration process.

Affected customers are encouraged to seize this opportunity and visit their nearest Teleshop to reactivate their SIM cards promptly. Telecom Namibia’s dedicated staff is available to assist customers with the registration process and ensure a smooth transition back to utilizing telecommunication services.