SMEs gain insight into Meatco’s operations during business connect tour

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and local businesses were given a unique opportunity to delve into the inner workings of Meatco’s business model and its impact on the industry during a recent tour.

Hosted by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), the tour event aimed to facilitate direct engagement between Meatco and SMEs.

A total of 38 SMEs, primarily focused on agriculture and agro-processing of meat and meat products, participated in the Business Connect Event.

The highlight of the day was a tour of Meatco’s processing facility, providing participants with firsthand insights into its operations.

“The Business Connect Event provided an opportunity for participants to tour the Meatco’s processing facility and the participants represented varying SMEs that have active participation or see business interest in supply and value chains of the livestock industry,” stated the NCCI.

Established as the representative body for the private sector, the NCCI is committed to advocating for a fair, equal, conducive, and competitive business environment across Namibia.

On the other hand, Meatco stands as a meat processing marketing entity, catering to niche markets both locally and internationally with premium quality products.

Through events like these, SMEs are better equipped to understand industry dynamics, explore potential partnerships, and contribute to the growth and development of the local livestock industry.