Select Page

STEM education receives boost from ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa

Posted by | Apr 4, 2024 |

STEM education receives boost from ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa

Middle and high school students are set to embark on an enriching journey towards future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), thanks to an infusion of US$300,000 from the ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa.

Through immersive quizzes and hands-on experiences at Innovation Camps, approximately 3,000 African students across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola, and Mozambique will be equipped with the skills needed to tackle STEM-related challenges.

The initiative, spearheaded by JA Africa, aims to introduce innovative approaches to STEM education, preparing students for the demands of an increasingly technology-driven world.

According to JA Africa President and Chief Executive, Simi Nwogugu, Africa’s role in shaping global technological advancements is pivotal for sustainable development and competitiveness in the global economy.

“We are grateful to the ExxonMobil Foundation for this partnership to nurture STEM competencies to shape Africa’s future,” Nwogugu emphasized.

The President of the ExxonMobil Foundation, Alvin Abraham, underscored the importance of cultivating STEM skills among students, emphasizing that it is crucial for developing the next generation of problem solvers across Africa.

“We are excited to see how these young minds apply what they have learned through our programme,” Abraham expressed.

As part of the initiative, teams that present the most innovative STEM solutions will have the opportunity to represent their respective countries at a prestigious regional industry conference in Cape Town. This event will provide participants with cross-cultural exposure, insights into global energy trends, and invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Local trio selected for this year’s MultiChoice Talent Factory

Local trio selected for this year’s MultiChoice Talent Factory

17 January 2023

IUM invests in ITS Integrator

IUM invests in ITS Integrator

7 June 2013

Education Ministry, UNESCO-China Funds-in-Trust launch Kopano online forum to empower educators

Education Ministry, UNESCO-China Funds-in-Trust launch Kopano online forum to empower educators

8 March 2019

Please teach them English, not American

Please teach them English, not American

27 September 2013