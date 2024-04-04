STEM education receives boost from ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa

Middle and high school students are set to embark on an enriching journey towards future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), thanks to an infusion of US$300,000 from the ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa.

Through immersive quizzes and hands-on experiences at Innovation Camps, approximately 3,000 African students across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola, and Mozambique will be equipped with the skills needed to tackle STEM-related challenges.

The initiative, spearheaded by JA Africa, aims to introduce innovative approaches to STEM education, preparing students for the demands of an increasingly technology-driven world.

According to JA Africa President and Chief Executive, Simi Nwogugu, Africa’s role in shaping global technological advancements is pivotal for sustainable development and competitiveness in the global economy.

“We are grateful to the ExxonMobil Foundation for this partnership to nurture STEM competencies to shape Africa’s future,” Nwogugu emphasized.

The President of the ExxonMobil Foundation, Alvin Abraham, underscored the importance of cultivating STEM skills among students, emphasizing that it is crucial for developing the next generation of problem solvers across Africa.

“We are excited to see how these young minds apply what they have learned through our programme,” Abraham expressed.

As part of the initiative, teams that present the most innovative STEM solutions will have the opportunity to represent their respective countries at a prestigious regional industry conference in Cape Town. This event will provide participants with cross-cultural exposure, insights into global energy trends, and invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders.